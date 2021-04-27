Police investigate shooting in Louisville Kroger parking lot

One man was taken to UofL Hospital in critical condition after a shooting in a Kroger parking lot in the PRP neighborhood.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One man is in critical condition after a shooting in a Kroger parking lot in the Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.

The Louisville Metro Police Department said officers responded to a call of a shooting in the parking lot of the Kroger Marketplace at 4915 Dixie Highway at around 12:15 p.m.

A man who had been shot was located and taken to UofL Hospital in critical condition. Spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said the LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating due to the severity of his injuries.

There are no suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous tipline at (502) 574-LMPD.

