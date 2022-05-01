LMPD: 2 injured in double shooting in Highview

A man and woman are in critical condition following the shooting in the 8000 block of Sneath Avenue Sunday evening.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police are investigating a double shooting that left two people injured in Highview.

Police said their officers responded to the 8000 block of Sneath Avenue around 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

At the scene, officers found a man and woman with gunshot wounds.

They were rushed to UofL Hospital and currently listed in critical condition.

Based on the severity of their injuries, a department spokesperson said the Homicide Unit will handle the investigation and believes all involved parties are accounted for.

If you have any additional information that could help police, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at 574-LMPD (5673) or by using their Online Crime Tip Portal.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.