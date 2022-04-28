LMPD investigating fatal shooting near downtown

A police spokesperson said a man was taken to the hospital with critical injuries after a shooting on W. Jefferson Street. The man later died.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police are investigating a deadly shooting near the downtown area.

LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said officers responded to a report of a shooting near the Henry Greene Senior Apartments at W. Jefferson St. near 11th St. around 9 a.m. Thursday.

When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot. The man was taken to the hospital with critical injuries, Ellis said. A short time later, Ellis said the man died from his injuries.

The LMPD Homicide Unit is now investigating this incident. At this time, there are no suspects.

If anyone has any information, they are urged to contact police anonymously at 574-LMPD (5673) or through the online tip portal.

