Suspect in custody following attempted shooting, pursuit

LMPD Lt. Col Steve Healey said no one was injured and no officers fired their weapons during the incident Thursday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police said a man is in custody after he allegedly shot at officers and tried to run from police Thursday.

LMPD Lt. Col Steve Healey said officers attempted to pull over a vehicle around 2 p.m. in the 1800 block of Bluegrass Ave. when the driver began shooting at the officers.

Officers pursued the driver to Oleanda Dr. near Churchill Downs. There, Healey said the driver got out of the vehicle and ran. Healey said officers were able to capture the suspect in the 1200 block of Algonquin Parkway near 7th Street.

Healey said no officers fired their weapons and no one was hit.

He added that the suspect was wanted on multiple felony warrants, including one for cutting off his HIP ankle monitor. The suspect also had drugs on him when he was arrested.

Healey said it was "very fortunate" that no one was injured in the incident since the man fired shots in an area that included a hospital and a school. He said the suspect showed "no regard for the safety" of the officers or the public.

The suspect's name and charges have not been released.

