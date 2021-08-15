LMPD: 2 dead, including child in southwestern Jefferson County double shooting

Police did not disclose any further information regarding the incident but said the man and girl were found shot in the 13700 block of Lyons Avenue Sunday evening.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Police are investigating after two people were found shot and killed in southwestern Jefferson County.

Officers responded to the 13700 block of Lyons Avenue around 5:30 p.m. Sunday where they found a man and a juvenile female with gunshot wounds. Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police did not disclose any other details in the incident.

There are no suspects.

If you have any information that can help police, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at 574-LMPD.

The Homicide Unit is investigating.

