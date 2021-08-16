Man killed in shooting at 26th and West Broadway

According to Louisville Metro Police, a man was shot and killed around 10:15 p.m. Sunday. This was the fourth person killed in 24 hours.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In less than 24 hours, four people have been shot and killed in Louisville.

According to a release from Louisville Metro Police (LMPD), officers responded to a report of a shooting at the intersection of 26th Street and West Broadway around 10:15 p.m. Sunday. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The man's identity has not been released and police said they are looking for suspects.

LMPD is also investigating two other deadly shootings from Sunday.

Around 3:30 a.m., a 24-year-old man was shot and killed in the Algonquin neighborhood. He has been identified, but police are still trying to figure out who killed him.

Early Sunday evening, two people were shot and killed in southwestern Jefferson County. One of those victims was a juvenile. There are no suspects in this case either.

If anyone has information on any of these cases, they are urged to contact LMPD anonymously at 574-LMPD (5673).

