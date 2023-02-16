JCPS bus overturns on Gene Snyder Freeway causing traffic delays

Metro Police report two adults were on the bus, one was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. No students were on board.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Jefferson County Public School bus rolled over into the median after coming off of the Gene Snyder Freeway.

According to Louisville Metro Police, two adults were on board when the crash occurred Thursday afternoon on I-265 North near Westport Road.

One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Officials said no students were on board during the crash.

The left lanes of I-265 North remain blocked off at this time.

Expect delays if you're heading in that direction.

