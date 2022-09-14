‘I just need answers’: Louisville father wants answers as to how toddler died

“The whole situation surrounding my son’s passing doesn’t sit right with me at all,” Leroy Stanciel said.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The autopsy results for 21-month-old Lenix Stanciel left his father with more questions than answers.

Louisville Metro Police reported that Lenix suddenly died on March 21 at a daycare on Crums Lane in Shively.

According to the autopsy report from Jefferson County Coroner's Office, the cause and manner of Lenix’s death is undetermined.

Leroy said he’s disappointed. He waited six months in hopes that the autopsy results would answer what happened to his son.

“They’re medical professionals and kids just don't die out of no where, as far as I'm concerned,” he said. “I just need answers and I don't think that's good enough."

Leroy added that he doesn't blame the daycare. He just feels there's more to the story.

“Until I know what happened for my own personal sake and my daughter’s, I’m not going to leave it alone,” he said.

LMPD advises this is still an open and ongoing death investigation.

