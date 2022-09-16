Man injured in apparent Poplar Level drive-by shooting

LMPD said they found a wounded driver on the Watterson Expressway in his vehicle, which had several bullet holes throughout it.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was injured following an apparent drive-by shooting on an interstate in Louisville around midnight Thursday night.

An off-duty Louisville Metro Police Department's Fifth Division officer was driving down I-264 East near the Breckenridge Lane Overpass when they were flagged down by a motorist, according to a press release.

When the officer pulled over to assist, they noticed a vehicle, riddled with bullet holes, and the driver of the vehicle who appeared to have been wounded.

LMPD's preliminary investigation reveals the shooting may have occurred on the Watterson Expressway near Poplar Level Road.

The injured man driving the vehicle that had been shot up was transported to UofL hospital. He was alert and conscious with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

LMPD’s Sixth Division is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use LMPD's anonymous online Crime Tip Portal.

