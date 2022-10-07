Former LMDC officer convicted of using excessive force, breaking incarcerated person's jaw

The Department of Justice said evidence presented at Friday's trial included a video showing 32-year-old Darrell Taylor's assault of an incarcerated person.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville federal jury found a former Louisville Metro Department of Corrections (LMDC) officer guilty of using excessive force.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) said evidence presented at Friday's trial included a video showing 32-year-old Darrell Taylor's assault of an incarcerated person.

According to the DOJ, on the video Taylor can be seen grabbing the man and throwing him to the ground, and then punching him repeatedly in the face and head until he appears to lose consciousness. Taylor then lifts the man's limp body and slams him face-first into the ground.

Officials stated at trial the director of LMDC testified that the force depicted on the video was 'inconsistent' with training provided to every LMDC officer.

“Every person in our nation’s jails and prisons has the right to be free from excessive force by corrections officers,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division.“ With its verdict, the jury makes clear that corrections officers will be held accountable for beating and abusing the people in their custody.”

Authorities said the man, identified in charging documents as B.R., did not testify.

However, the DOJ stated evidence at trial revealed that he suffered serious injury, including a broken and displaced jaw.

Taylor will be sentenced on Jan. 25, 2023.

The charge carries a maximum 10 year prison sentence.

