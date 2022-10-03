Louisville man, La Grange woman arrested, charged with attempted murder

A 29-year-old man and 28-year-old woman are in jail on various charges following a shooting in Crestwood.

CRESTWOOD, Ky. — A Kentucky man and woman are in jail in Mt. Washington after a shooting incident in Crestwood Oct. 2, according to a press release.

Around 6 p.m. Sunday, Oldham County Central Dispatch received a call of a shooting in the 6800 block of Crestview Drive, officials say.

When police arrived, they found a 41-year-old man with a gunshot wound in his back, according to the release.

The victim was transported to UofL Hospital where he is expected to survive, police say.

This is an ongoing investigation and two people have been arrested.

29-year old David Strausburg of Louisville and 28-year-old Ella Whorton of La Grange have been arrested in relation to the case.

David Strausburg charges:

One count of Murder(attempted)

Assault First Degree

Wanton Endangerment First Degree

Ella Whorton charges:

One count of Murder (Attempted/Facilitation)

Assault First Degree

Assault Fourth Degree

Menacing

Terroristic Threatening Third Degree

Disorderly Conduct Second Degree

Strausburg and Whorton were lodged in the Oldham County Jail until their arraignment, according to the release.

They have since been relocated to the Mt. Washington area of Bullitt County.

