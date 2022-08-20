LMPD: Fatal stabbing at Westport Road

According to LMPD, the woman was transported to University Hospital and pronounced dead shortly after.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department responded to a report of a stabbing in the 11000 block of Westport Road Friday evening, shortly before 11:00 p.m.

When Eighth Division officers arrived, they found a woman who had sustained a critical stab wound.

According to an LMPD spokesperson, she was transported to University Hospital and pronounced dead shortly after.

At this time, the identity of the woman and the perpetrator remain unknown.

LMPD’s Homicide Unit is handling the investigation which remains ongoing with no arrest(s).

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use the anonymous online crime tip portal at LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

