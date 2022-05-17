Authorities uncover massive stash of fentanyl, pills in Louisville storage unit

A long-term joint investigation between LMPD and the DEA and seized 8.5 kilograms of fentanyl and 20,000 to 30,000 of pressed fentanyl pills from a storage unit.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police says they have seized massive quantities of suspected fentanyl during a drug bust.

In a Facebook post, LMPD said they conducted a long-term joint investigation with the DEA and seized 8.5 kilograms of fentanyl and 20,000 to 30,000 of pressed fentanyl pills from a storage unit.

No further information on the seizure was released but LMPD said, “While the investigation does remain ongoing, this serves as a reminder that the diligent work of officers saves lives every day.”

According to the DEA, 2 milligrams of fentanyl can be deadly. The amount found could kill more than four million people.

