2 men dead after weekend double shooting in Hikes Point: LMPD

Days after two people were shot while driving on Breckenridge Lane, the Jefferson County Coroner now says both men have died.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Both men shot while driving on Breckenridge Lane over the weekend have.

The Jefferson County Coroner said Kahlil Laghmani, 18, and Mahamed Abdi, 20, died from gunshot wounds.

In LMPD’s preliminary investigation, police said Abdi and Laghmani were traveling northbound on Breckenridge Lane when someone in another moving vehicle fired into their car near Breckenridge Lane and Hikes Point.

Both victims were transported to the hospital and rushed to surgery. Laghmani was pronounced dead on Saturday while Abdi died Tuesday.

No arrests have been made in this case.

The Homicide Unit is investigating.

If you were in the area and happened to see anything, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use their Crime Tip Portal.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.