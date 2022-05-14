LMPD: Man found shot, killed in Taylor Berry alley

Police said they have no suspects, but are looking into a collision that occurred a short distance away to determine if there is a connection.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Police say that a man was found shot to death in an alleyway in the Taylor Berry neighborhood Saturday afternoon.

An LMPD spokesperson said that police received a Shotspotter report in the 900 block of Euclid Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a man, believed to be in his mid-to-late teens, in an alley.

Police said the man had sustained at least one gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The spokesperson said while police don't have any suspects or arrests at this time, LMPD investigators are looking into a collision that happened a short distance away in the 1000 block of Winkler Avenue to determine if there is any connection.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Tips can also be made online using the department's Crime Tip Portal.

