LMPD: Man found shot, killed in Taylor Berry alley

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Police say that a man was found shot to death in an alleyway in the Taylor Berry neighborhood Saturday afternoon.
An LMPD spokesperson said that police received a Shotspotter report in the 900 block of Euclid Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a man, believed to be in his mid-to-late teens, in an alley.
Police said the man had sustained at least one gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The spokesperson said while police don't have any suspects or arrests at this time, LMPD investigators are looking into a collision that happened a short distance away in the 1000 block of Winkler Avenue to determine if there is any connection.
Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Tips can also be made online using the department's Crime Tip Portal.
MORE LOCAL STORIES LIKE THIS ONE:
- Kentucky State Police investigate fatal accident in Meade County
- Indiana man killed in crash while trying to avoid hitting Seymour school bus
- Louisville police arrest second man in connection to June 2021 shooting
- 'It has to come to a head at some point': Community leaders express concern over teen violence
Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.
Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.
Sign up for the WHAS11 newsletter: "WHAS Up Kentuckiana." Get the latest headlines and videos from around Kentuckiana delivered daily to your inbox.