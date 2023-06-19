Double shooting leaves 2 injured in Russell neighborhood

Police said the incident happened in the 1600 block of West Market Street around 7:40 p.m. Monday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A double shooting in the Russell neighborhood has left two people injured, according to Metro Police.

The incident happened in the 1600 block of West Market Street around 7:40 p.m. Monday.

Police located two men at the scene suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Both victims were transported to UofL Hospital with what police believe are non-life threatening injuries.

Police have not determined if the men knew each other.

Officers are canvassing the area as the investigation is being handled by the Non-Fatal Shooting Unit.

If you have any information that can help police, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD.

