Double shooting leaves 2 injured in Russell neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A double shooting in the Russell neighborhood has left two people injured, according to Metro Police.
The incident happened in the 1600 block of West Market Street around 7:40 p.m. Monday.
Police located two men at the scene suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.
Both victims were transported to UofL Hospital with what police believe are non-life threatening injuries.
Police have not determined if the men knew each other.
Officers are canvassing the area as the investigation is being handled by the Non-Fatal Shooting Unit.
If you have any information that can help police, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD.
►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.
Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.
►Sign up for the WHAS11 newsletter: "WHAS Up Kentuckiana." Get the latest headlines and videos from around Kentuckiana delivered daily to your inbox.