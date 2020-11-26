Teenager grazed by bullet in Bon Air neighborhood

The 15-year-old was treated at the hospital and released, according to Louisville Metro Police.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A teenager was injured late Wednesday night after a shooting in Louisville's Bon Air neighborhood, according to Louisville Metro Police (LMPD).

LMPD spokesperson Officer Beth Ruoff said officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 3100 block of Doreen Way around 10:15 p.m. on Nov. 25. When they arrived, they found a 15-year-old boy who had been grazed by a bullet.

The teen was taken to the hospital where he was treated and released.

Detectives in LMPD's 6th Division are investigating this incident. Ruoff did not say if police had any suspects or persons of interest in this case.

If anyone has any information, they are urged to call the LMPD anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD (5673).

