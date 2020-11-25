Louisville Metro Arson Bureau: Auto service building set on fire, customer's truck stolen during crime

Investigators said someone set Big O Tires and Auto Service Center on fire after illegally entering the business.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Arson Bureau is investigating a fire at an auto service business off the Outer Loop.

According to a news release, the Fairdale Fire Department was dispatched to a fire at the Big O Tires and Auto Service Center around 3:20 a.m. Tuesday. After arriving on the scene, firefighters reported heavy fire damage inside and out of the building.

Investigators determined someone illegally went into the business and set a fire and at some point, during the crime a customer’s truck was stolen, the release said.

The stolen truck is described as a 2009 4 door Ford F-35; it has a black top and tan bottom with chrome step rails and mirrors. The Kentucky plate on the truck is AHP-258. It also has a Salt Life sticker on rear window and Harley Stickers on each side of the rear window.

Anyone with information on the fire should call the Louisville Metro Arson Bureau at 502-574-3721 or email them at arsonbureau@lmgky.onmicrosoft.com.

If you have information on the stolen truck, you're asked to please contact Louisville Metro Police at 574-LMPD.

