Bardstown man charged with murder in Nelson County

Police said 28-year-old Richard Blake Martin was found dead Wednesday evening.

BARDSTOWN, Ky. — A Bardstown man was arrested Wednesday night after another man was shot and killed, according to the Nelson County Sheriff's Office.

According to a post on the sheriff's office's Facebook page, officers responded to an address on Louisville Road to investigate a report of a shooting around 4:15 p.m. on Nov. 25. When they arrived, they found a man in a carport area who had died.

The man has been identified as 28-year-old Richard Blake Martin of Bardstown.

The caller who reported the shooting was able to provide information on a suspect and where he may have been going. Deputies visited an address on Abbey Ridge Road and found the suspect's vehicle. The suspect, identified by police as 32-year-old John Wimsett, came out of the home and was arrested without incident, according to police.

Wimsett has been charged with murder and is lodged in the Nelson County Jail.

The events leading up to the shooting have not been released. The case is still under investigation by Nelson County detectives.

