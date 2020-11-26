Deputy: Callers posing as Indiana sheriff office employees, demanding people take part in contract tracing

Scam artists have begun to pose as the sheriff's department, demanding people take part in contact tracing.

Contact tracing is used to identify individuals who have been in close contact with someone known to have the coronavirus.

Due to the urgency of needing to notify those who may have been exposed, contact tracers will reach out via text message or phone call.

Scammers are taking note.

These scammers are targeting residents of Jennings County, and Chief Deputy David Turner said he is getting reports of these scams daily. The scam artists have begun to pose as the sheriff's department demanding people take part in contact tracing.

People should be wary of anyone asking for personal information such as social security numbers, or insurance or card information, on behalf of the CDC or the health department.

"Do not give banking account information, social security numbers, or any personal information that they can steal your personal identity with," said Turner.

And if you are skeptical, Turner says to ask for the name of the agency and the person, " You look that number up yourself and contact that agency.

The Better Business Bureau (BBB) posted information on the scam works on its website and tips on how to tell if the call is from a real contact tracer.

How to tell a real contact tracer from a scam:

Contact tracers will ask you to confirm your identity, but not for financial information. Tracers will ask you to confirm your name, address, and date of birth. In most cases, they will already have this information on file. They will also ask about your current health, medical history, and recent travels. They will not ask for any government ID numbers or bank account details.





