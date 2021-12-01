Coroner ID's victims shot minutes apart in Shawnee neighborhood

Police said the two men were shot in the evening hours of Jan. 7 nearly a mile apart from each other.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Authorities have identified two victims who were shot minutes apart in the Shawnee neighborhood.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office said 20-year-old Shyron Jackson died from gunshot wounds after he was shot in the 3200 block of Larkwood Avenue around 5:45 p.m. on Jan. 7.

Nearly a mile away, 46-year-old Duan Calloway was shot in the 200 block of Cecil Avenue around 5:50 p.m. He was taken to UofL Hospital where he died a short time later.

Police do not have any suspects in the shootings and the investigations are ongoing.

If you have any information that can help police, you are asked to call (502) 574-LMPD.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.