One killed in Shawnee neighborhood shooting, police say

Louisville Metro Police officers were called to the 200 block of Cecil Avenue around 5:45 p.m. They located a man who had been shot.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One person is dead after a shooting in Louisville's Shawnee neighborhood Thursday evening.

Louisville Metro Police officers were called to the 200 block of Cecil Avenue around 5:45 p.m. They located a man who had been shot. The man was transported to University of Louisville Hospital where he died.

LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call police at 574-LMPD.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.