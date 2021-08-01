Police investigate deadly shooting in Shawnee neighborhood

Officers responded to the 3200 block of Larkwood Avenue around 5:45 p.m. When they arrived, officers located a man who had suffered a fatal gunshot wound.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) is investigating a shooting that left one person dead in the Shawnee neighborhood Thursday evening.

Officers responded to the 3200 block of Larkwood Avenue around 5:45 p.m. When they arrived, officers located a man who had suffered a gunshot wound. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call police at 574-LMPD.

