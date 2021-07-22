Louisville police said it's too early to tell if the two shootings, which happened around five hours apart, are related. One of the shootings was deadly.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Editor's Note: The above video is about the shooting that happened Wednesday evening.

Louisville Metro Police said a teenager was critically injured in a shooting early Thursday morning. The shooting happened in the same area where one teen was killed and another was injured about five hours earlier.

LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said officers received a report of a shooting in the 200 block of Cecil Ave. near W. Market Street around 1:50 a.m. Thursday. When they arrived, they found a girl, around 16 or 17 years old, who had been shot.

The girl was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but the LMPD Homicide Unit has been assigned to her case due to the "severity of her injuries."

Around 8:50 p.m. Wednesday evening, officers responded to the same location to investigate a different shooting. In that case, a 16-year-old girl was killed and a 15-year-old boy was injured.

Mitchell said the department is not able to determine if the two shootings are related at this point. There are no suspects in either case.

If you have any information, you are urged to contact LMPD through their anonymous tip line, 574-5673.

Louisville Metro Police have reported more than 100 homicides in the city for 2021. According to the latest data provided by the department, nearly 10% of the victims have been between the ages of 11 and 17.

