LMPD: Man charged with murder in March shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is in custody and charged in connection with a deadly shooting that happened in March of this year.

According to Louisville Metro Police Spokesperson Dwight Mitchell, Carnell Dupree McQuarter, 49, was arrested Monday morning for the murder of Jarvis Patterson, 36.

Around 3 a.m. on March 21, Patterson was found shot to death near Elliott Ave and 26th Street in the Russell neighborhood.

McQuarter is charged with murder and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

