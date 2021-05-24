LMPD: Man dies after shooting in Newburg neighborhood

Louisville police said a man in his 20s was shot multiple times early Monday morning on Yew Lane.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) are investigating a homicide in the Newburg neighborhood.

According to a release from LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 5000 block of Yew Lane near Shasta Trail around 1:45 a.m. Monday. When they arrived, they found a man in his 20s who had been shot multiple times.

The man was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Mitchell said police do not currently have any suspects in this case. If you have any information, you are urged to contact the LMPD anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD (5673).

