Kentucky man sentenced to prison after severely injuring vulnerable adult

Daniel L. Wright II, 39, was convicted for wanton abuse or neglect of a vulnerable adult for an incident in May 2019.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — A Kentucky man has been sentenced to five years in prison after he severely injured an adult while working at a residential facility for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Attorney General Daniel Cameron said 39-year-old Daniel L. Wright II of Stearns was convicted for wanton abuse or neglect of a vulnerable adult for an incident in May 2019.

After Wright repeatedly kicked and severely injured a vulnerable adult, Cameron said he tried to convince other staff to help conceal the abuse.

The AG's Medicaid Fraud Unit investigated the incident, and Wright was indicted in November 2019. He pleaded guilty in April 2021.

"Kentuckians trust residential facility staff to provide proper care for their loved ones, and it is our job to hold accountable those who abuse, neglect, and exploit our most vulnerable," Cameron said. "I am grateful to our Medicaid Fraud Unit Detective Eric Long, prosecutors Díanna Y. L. Miller and Michael Brophy, and the Cabinet for Health and Family Services for their work in this case."

Cameron said Wright will be placed on the Caregiver Misconduct Registry, which is administered by the Cabinet for Health and Family Services.

Anyone can file a Medicaid fraud or abuse claim online at ag.ky.gov/Medicaidfraud.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.