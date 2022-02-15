Louisville man convicted in 2020 homicide receives 25 years sentence

Theodore Friendly was convicted in December in the July 2020 murder of a man on East Muhammad Ali Boulevard

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man convicted in a 2020 homicide near downtown Louisville learned his fate more than a year after the incident.

Theodore Friendly, 56, was sentenced to 25 years in prison based on jury recommendation, the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office announced on Tuesday.

A jury handed down a guilty verdict in December 2021 following the shooting death of Michael Nellom in July 2020.

Officials said Friendly was assaulting a woman in the 400 block of East Muhammad Ali Boulevard when Nellom, who was a passerby, tried to help the woman. When Nellom made his attempt, that’s when officials say Friendly shot and killed him.

The judge followed the recommendation by the jury and sentenced Friendly 25 years for murder and 5 years concurrent for possession for a handgun by a convicted felon.

