LMPD: Shooting in Bon Air neighborhood leaves 1 dead

Police are searching for answers after a man was shot to death in the 2300 block of Terrier Court Saturday night.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Police are looking for a suspect after a man was gunned down in the Bon Air neighborhood.

Sixth Division officers responded to the 2300 block of Terrier Court around 8:20 p.m. Saturday.

There, the found a man who suffered a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police do not have any information or a motive at this time.

A department spokesperson said investigators are canvassing the neighborhood to find any possible witnesses.

The victim has not been identified.

If you have any information that can help police, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD or use their online Crime Tip Portal.

The Homicide Unit is investigating.

