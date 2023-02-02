LMPD: Pedestrian dies after being hit while trying to cross Dixie Highway

Police said the driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) is investigating after a vehicle struck a pedestrian on Dixie Highway shortly before 8:30 p.m. Thursday according to officials.

LMPD said a man was trying to cross Dixie Highway at Bethany Lane when he was struck by a vehicle heading northbound on Dixie.

The Bethany Lane and Dixie Highway intersection is in the Valley Station neighborhood.

Emergency Medical Services (EMS) were called but the man died at the scene officials said.

Police said the driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene.

The roadway will be shut down for a while so the Traffic Unit can do some reconstruction police said.

