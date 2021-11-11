19-year-old suspected of several armed carjackings arrested

Louisville police said Eden Rivaldo Mayorga-Sanchez is responsible for several incidents between Oct. 26 and Nov. 8.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) said a 19-year-old responsible for a series of armed carjackings in the city has been arrested.

During a press conference Thursday, LMPD Lieutenant Mandy Vance said Eder Rivaldo Mayorga-Sanchez was taken into custody on Nov. 9. He is accused of carrying out four armed carjackings and a business robbery between Oct. 26 and Nov. 8.

Over the next 10 days, Vance said Mayorga-Sanchez carjacked three other women, pulling one of them out of her vehicle.

The LMPD Robbery Unit was able to identify Mayorga-Sanchez as the suspect in these incidents after he allegedly robbed the Valero gas station on Terry Blvd. on Nov. 8. Vance said the department used surveillance footage from the gas station to connect him to the crimes. The video also helped detectives identify his vehicle.

On Nov. 9, Vance said an off-duty SWAT sergeant saw the suspected vehicle, which had been reported stolen, at the Dollar General on National Turnpike. He was able to identify Mayorga-Sanchez and called for backup.

When police arrived, Mayorga-Sanchez ran, and Vance said he jumped onto a moving semi in an attempt to escape. After a pursuit, he was caught by a K9 officer and two other officers in a wooded area behind a car wash.

Vance said officers interviewed Mayorga-Sanchez, who provided a full confession. He has been charged with five counts of robbery, assault, two counts of fleeing and evading, receiving a stolen gun and stealing a vehicle unlawfully.

Due to the violent nature of the crimes, Vance said the FBI Task Force intends to pursue the case federally.

Here is a list of the incidents police believe Mayorga-Sanchez was involved with:

Oct. 26 - Carjacking/shooting at Glengarry and National Turnpike

Oct. 28 - Carjacking at Zappos, 9100 block of Minors Lane

Nov. 4 - Carjacking at Burger King, 5600 block of New Cut Rd.

Nov. 4 - Carjacking at Park Place Apartments, 7300 block of Cogan Blvd.

Nov. 8 - Business robbery at Valero, 4900 block of Terry Blvd.

Unknown date - Stolen vehicle at Domino's, 8400 block of Preston Highway

According to LMPD data, there have been more than 600 robbery-carjackings in Louisville over the past four years. More than 200 have happened in 2021 so far.

