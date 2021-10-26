LMPD investigating report of shooting near gas station on National Turnpike

MetroSafe confirmed that a shooting was reported Tuesday morning. Police have the Circle K near Glengarry Dr. blocked off.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) are investigating after a shooting was reported near a gas station on National Turnpike Tuesday morning.

A MetroSafe dispatcher confirmed that a shooting was reported in the 8600 block of National Turnpike around 7:40 a.m.

Police have blocked off a Circle K gas station near Glengarry Dr. An LMPD spokesperson said they were investigating, but did not provide any additional information.

It is unclear how many people are involved and if anyone was injured.

This is a developing story.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.