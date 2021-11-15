LMPD: Suspect's attempt to take collections plate at Portland church thwarted by parishioners

Police said the juvenile suspect attempted to take the collection plate at the Portland Church of Christ on Sunday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — When an armed suspect tried to steal a church’s collections, police said parishioners fought back.

A Metro Police spokesperson said the incident happened during Sunday service at Portland Church of Christ.

A juvenile allegedly grabbed the offering plate after collections were taken and as he tried to run away, police said he pulled out a gun and attempted to fire into the air, witnesses told police.

That’s when parishioners got involved, tackling the suspect, disarming him and then holding him until officers arrived.

Investigators said the suspect bit, several people, during the struggle.

He was taken into custody and he’s not being identified because of his age, LMPD said.

