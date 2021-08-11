Have you seen him? LMPD searching for ATM robbery suspect

He's suspected of 15 ATM robberies and thefts. If you know anything, call LMPD or use the anonymous tip line.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) needs your help to ID a man suspected of approximately 15 ATM robberies and theft across the city.

The department released photos of the suspect Wednesday. In the images provided, he is wearing a ski mask, but no other information about his identity has been released.

It is unclear when the robberies took place and LMPD has not released a list of locations.

Anyone with any information should call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD or fill out an anonymous tip online.

Getting as much detail as possible about the suspect is important so LMPD can identify the right person, but the department is stressing that the public should be aware of their surroundings.

Remember, your life is more valuable than anything!

