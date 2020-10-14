Man who broke window to escape Metro Corrections captured in southern Indiana following two week search

Anthony Martinez, 30, was located in a wooded area in Hanover, according to police.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An inmate has been apprehended in southern Indiana two weeks after he escaped Metro Corrections.

Anthony Martinez, 30, was arrested in Hanover by the Madison Police Department Tuesday night.

Martinez was spotted in a wooded area but fled from police. After a short chase, police said Martinez was tased and taken into custody.

Martinez had been on the run since Sept. 29 after breaking an exterior window at Metro Corrections.

He was in jail on state and federal charges for a series of bank robberies in Indiana and Kentucky. Police said Martinez was also responsible for the Dec. 2019 bank robbery of the Business and Industrial Federal Credit Union in Madison.

Martinez is now in the custody of U.S. Marshals.

It’s unclear when he will be returned to Louisville.

