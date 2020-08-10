SWAT searching for escaped Metro Corrections inmate spotted in Indiana

Anthony Martinez, 30, escaped from Metro Corrections after breaking an exterior window and climbing down the side of the building on a hose.

SCOTT COUNTY, Ind. — Multiple law enforcement agencies are searching for an escaped inmate spotted in Scott County.

Anthony Martinez, 30, escaped from Metro Corrections on September 29. Police said Martinez broke an exterior window on the fourth floor to escape. An official with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office told WHAS11 that Martinez used a hose to climb down the side of the corrections building.

Scott County officials said Martinez may have been spotted somewhere in the area of St. Rd. 56 and Frog Pond Road, which is also called E. Hunterstown Road.

SWAT said he ran across St. Road 56, and they are dividing to search the nearby area. Another person was arrested, but authorities confirmed it was not Martinez.

Martinez was arrested in February on several robbery charges, according to Metro Corrections.

The FBI is also involved in the search for Martinez and has asked for the public's help in finding him. They said is also wanted for multiple armed bank robberies in Indiana.

Authorities Martinez should be considered dangerous and should not be approached. The agency believes Martinez could be heading to Indiana because of connections he has in the southern part of the state.

If you spot Martinez or know where he is, call the FBI at 502-263-6000 or 911.