LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An Indiana man is facing charges after police said he's responsible for at least six bank robberies.

Anthony Martinez, 30, was arrested Wednesday near Bowman Field.

According to the arrest report, Martinez robbed four banks in the Louisville area in the past five years. Police said he's also tied to at least two bank robberies in Indiana and Oldham County.

Martinez is accused of wearing a mask and using a handgun to force bank employees to turn over cash.

Martinez is being held in Louisville on a $500,000 bond.

