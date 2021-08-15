Women's Cup teams receive cheers, water cannon salute upon Louisville arrival

After a water cannon salute, travelers inside the airport cheered for FC Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain, two teams that will compete in the Women’s Cup.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Muhammad Ali International Airport pulled out all the stops to welcome two of the best women’s soccer teams in the world to Louisville.

After a water cannon salute, travelers inside the airport cheered for FC Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain, two teams that will compete in the Women’s Cup.

It’s the first year for the event, which will be held at Lynn Family Stadium.

"We cannot even begin to tell you how honored we are that you've made it all this way and are participating in this Women's Cup," John Paul Reynal said.

The soccer matches are set for Wednesday and Saturday with concerts downtown and a fan celebration in Butchertown planned for after the championship game.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.