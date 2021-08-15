Frustration mounts after cars towed from vacant theater lot in Shelbyville

Customers of Cattleman's Roadhouse who parked in an adjacent lot found themselves being towed and charged up to $500 to get cars back.

SHELBYVILLE, Ky. — After a group of people found their cars being towed from an empty lot Saturday night, they took to Facebook in hopes of getting help.

The incident started in the lot adjacent to the Cattleman’s Roadhouse on Breighton Circle.

Cassandra Gray and her family were eating at the restaurant while their cars were parked in the old Great Escape parking lot along with three RV’s.

When they walked out, they were surprised to see each of their cars being towed. Why? For parking illegally.

Each was surprised and shocked, telling WHAS11 News they had always parked in the empty lot for years if Cattleman’s was overflowed.

Car owners were charged $350 to get their cars off the rigs while some even charged $500.



An angry, frustrated and confused Gray and her family members are asking the owner of the theatre why.



“In Shelby County, we are just a friendly county everyone pretty much supports everyone and as a business owner myself it is just good business to talk to one another we don't call the tow or the law, we talk to each other and try to figure it out but that didn't happen,” she said.

Ron Rooding, the director of operations, said illegal parking at the theater has become an issue. He recently acquired the property and said he had no knowledge Cattleman’s patrons parked in the lot.



He said if he could do it all over again, he would have not called the towing company.

