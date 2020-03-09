LMPD: 1 arrested in downtown convenience store shooting

According to LMPD, an employee at Bader's Food Mart shot a man following a verbal argument.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to LMPD, around 1 a.m. Thursday police responded to a call of a shooting in the 300 block of S. 1st St. where a Bader's Food Mart is located.

Officers learned that the man, who made the call, was an employee of the store and shot another man after a verbal argument.

The victim had arrived to University of Louisville Hospital in a personal vehicle and was treated for his injuries.

While on the scene, the employee admitted to firing the gunshot and pointed out the rifle used in the shooting.

Later, the employee admitting to shooting at the victim while he threw items at the employee, according to police.

LMPD arrested 38-year-old Charles Moore on a second degree Assault charge.

The condition of the victim is unknown at this time.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.