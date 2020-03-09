Victims identified in two separate September 1 shootings

The coroner's office has identified 40-year-old Richard Susewell and 25-year-old Demontay Young as victims in two Sept. 1 homicides.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has identified victims who died in a two separate shootings that took place on Sept. 1.

The coroner identified 40-year-old Richard Susewell as the victim of a shooting in the 1500 block of S Shelby St.

The shooting took place Tuesday night, Sueswell was transported to University of Louisville Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

On the same night, police responded to a call of shooting in the 6800 block of Southside drive. They located a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The man has been identified as 25-year-old Demontay Young, he succumbed to his injuries at University of Louisville Hospital.

Both homicides are still being investigated by LMPD.

If you have any information regarding either of this cases, call the Anonymous Tip Line at 574-LMPD (5673).

