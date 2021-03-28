Man charged in connection with 24-year-old's shooting death in Algonquin

According to arrest records, 21-year-old Deric Burn is charged with murder in the March 16 shooting of Demontray Rhodes.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Police said a man has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of Demontray Rhodes in the Algonquin neighborhood.

According to arrest records, 21-year-old Deric Burn is charged with murder.

Police said Rhodes was found shot at the intersection of South 12th Street and West Hill Street on March 16. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Investigators said Burn’s vehicle was observed on Metro Police’s Real Time Crime Center cameras leaving the area with four others in the vehicle.

On March 17, police located the vehicle and Burn. Officials interviewed him where he admitted to being in the area the same time the shooting happened.

Police have not disclosed any other arrests in this incident.

Burn is expected to be arraigned Monday.

