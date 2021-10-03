At least 8 people injured in separate shootings Tuesday

Louisville Metro Police are investigating six different incidents that happened Tuesday afternoon and night.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) are investigating several shootings from Tuesday. LMPD confirmed that they responded to at least six different incidents that left several people injured, including a toddler.

The first incident happened around 3 p.m. in the area of 7th and Hill near the Park Hill and Algonquin neighborhoods. Police said a teenage boy was shot and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

About an hour later, a shooting was reported in the Russell neighborhood at 22nd St. and Madison St. When officers arrived, they found a woman who had been shot. She was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A 2-year-old who had been riding his bike nearby was grazed by a bullet during the incident. He was taken to the hospital as well.

The next two incidents happened later in the evening in the Park Duvalle neighborhood. Around 9:15 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 1700 block of S. 36th Street. There they found a man in his early 20s with what appeared to be a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital.

About 15 minutes later, another shooting was reported a mile away on S. 36th Street. Two people, a man and woman in their 20s, were shot and taken to the hospital. Their injuries also appear to be non-life-threatening.

At 10 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the Parkland neighborhood near the 2700 block of Greenwood Ave. Police said a man in his 30s was shot and taken to the hospital with what appear to be non-life-threatening injuries.

LMPD said they do not have suspects in any of these cases and, at this time, none of the incidents appear to be related. If anyone has information, they are urged to contact the LMPD anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD (5673).

Earlier in the day Tuesday, a police pursuit ended in a shooting near the Walmart in Bashford Manor. An officer hit a suspect, who was taken to the hospital. His condition is unknown at this time. Kentucky State Police have taken over that investigation.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.