Louisville police investigate shooting in Algonquin neighborhood

LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said a man was injured in a shooting on Patton Court Wednesday evening.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) are investigating after a man was shot Wednesday night in the Algonquin neighborhood.

According to LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 1700 block of Patton Court around 9:40 p.m. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot.

The man was taken to the hospital and Mitchell said his injuries appear non-life-threatening.

There are currently no suspects in this case. If anyone has any information, they are urged to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD (5673).

