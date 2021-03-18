Louisville police investigate shooting in Algonquin neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) are investigating after a man was shot Wednesday night in the Algonquin neighborhood.
According to LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 1700 block of Patton Court around 9:40 p.m. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot.
The man was taken to the hospital and Mitchell said his injuries appear non-life-threatening.
There are currently no suspects in this case. If anyone has any information, they are urged to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD (5673).
