Man critical after shooting in Algonquin

The man believed to be in his 20's was taken to UofL Hospital after being shot on 12th and West Hill Street Tuesday evening, police said.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is in critical condition following a shooting in Algonquin.

Metro Police Second Division officers responded to 12th and West Hill Streets after reports of a shooting around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

A man believed to be in his early 20’s was found unconscious and suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to UofL Hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

Police said they do not have any suspects in this incident.

If you have any information that can help police, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at 574-LMPD.

The Homicide Unit is Investigating.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.