Police: 1 injured in Southern Parkway shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are investigating a shooting in southern Louisville that left a man injured Saturday afternoon.

Fourth Division officers responded to the 4300 block of Southern Parkway around 4 p.m. and found a male that had been shot.

Police said that victim was taken to UofL Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting.

There are no suspects.

If you have any information that can help police, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at 574-LMPD.

The investigation is ongoing.

