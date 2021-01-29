Man arrested in deadly December shooting

David Kent Reinford,24, is charged with murder in the death of Brittney Nicole Deihs,39.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police arrested a man in connection to the fatal shooting of a woman in December 2020.

The shooting happened in the 2200 block of Bank St. on Dec. 23, 2020. Officers located the victim around 12:45 a.m. with gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

