Police arrest Wisconsin man after bomb threat made at Kentucky high school

According to Murray police, 19-year-old Kya Nelson made false reports of a shooting and a bomb threat at Murray High School.

MURRAY, Ky. — According to a Facebook post from the Murray Police Department (MPD), one man has been arrested after a bomb threat and a false report of gunshots fired at Murray High School in Murray, Ky. were made.

Police responded to the high school on Jan. 25 after reports of shots fired and again the next day after the bomb threat was made.

In both instances, police determined that both reports were false and no real danger existed at the school.

After an extensive investigation, MPD detectives determined all phone calls related to these cases were made by 19-year-old Kya Nelson, who lives in Racine, Wisconsin.

Detectives traveled to Racine and executed a search warrant at Nelson's residence.

Police then obtained an arrest warrant for Nelson and charged him with two counts of Second Degree Terroristic Threatening and one count of First Degree Terroristic Threatening.

At this time, it is unclear if Nelson is facing federal charges for the false claims.

He currently is lodged in the Racine County Jail in Wisconsin and is awaiting extradition to Kentucky.

