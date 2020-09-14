Police: 1 critical, 1 injured in Newburg double shooting

Police said the victims were shot in the 4000 block of East Indian Trail Sunday evening.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Police are investigating a shooting in the Newburg neighborhood that left a man and woman injured.

Officers responded to the 4000 block of East Indian Trail after an initial call of shots fired around 7:45 p.m. Sunday.

When officers arrived, they located both victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both victims were transported to UofL Hospital – the woman in critical and the man in stable condition.

Metro Police said they do have people in custody but declined to say how they were connected to the incident. However, police also said they are unsure if they have all parties in custody.

If you have any information on this incident, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at 574-LMPD (5673).

