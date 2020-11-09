1 dead, 1 injured after shooting on N. 40th St.

Police are working to learn more information about a deadly shooting that happened Thursday night in Louisville.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One man was killed, and another was injured late Thursday night after a shooting in Louisville, according to Louisville Metro Police (LMPD).

Alicia Smiley, a spokesperson for LMPD, said the shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. on Sept. 10 in the 100 block of N 40th St. When officers arrived at the scene, they found two men who had been shot.

One man was already dead when officers arrived and the other was taken to the hospital. When they sent the press release, police said they did not know what condition the other man was in.

There are no suspects in this shooting and the LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating.

If anyone has information about this incident, they can call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD (5673).

